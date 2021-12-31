Menu
Margaret A. Knuth
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Margaret A. Knuth

Aug. 15, 1939 - Dec. 28, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Margaret A. Knuth, 82, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born August 15, 1939, in Bloomington, a daughter of Russell T. and M. Monica Daly Fitzgerald. She married Eugene A. Knuth on January 5, 1958, and he survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are four children: Rick (Christine) Knuth, Mike (Lisa) Knuth, Kathy (Richard) Heck, and Karen Knuth; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Deerwester; and two nieces: Shannon Patterson and Leigh (Terry) Felesena.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Carl Knuth; and a sister, Mary Jane Fitzgerald.

Prior to retiring, Margaret worked at Shannon's Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be forever missed.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about her passing.
Bill Jordan
January 1, 2022
You have my deepest condolences on loosing your Mom just hold on to the the good stuff. Ea
Lori Druin
December 31, 2021
