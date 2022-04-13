Margaret Irene Stark

March 17, 1932 - April 11, 2022

NORMAL - Margaret Irene Stark, 90, of Normal, passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to her family.

Margaret was born on March 17, 1932, in Congerville, daughter of Henry and Louise McBurney Siebert. She married Marvin O. Stark on September 9, 1951, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2008.

She is survived by two daughters: Beverly (Steve) West and Peggy Stark, both of Normal; grandson, Steven (Wendy) West II of Bloomington; and great-grandson, Ian West.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Siebert; and a brother, Louis Siebert.

Margaret graduated from Normal Community High School in 1950. She was employed briefly with State Farm, Montgomery Ward, and as a nurses aide at BroMenn Medical Center. She worked in the cafeteria at Unit 5 from 1965 to 2001 and assisted with bookkeeping for her husband's business, Marvin's Dump Truck Service until 1984.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and restoring antique trunks with her husband. Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.