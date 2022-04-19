Margie Shuman

Dec. 27, 1926 - April 13, 2022

NORMAL - Margie Shuman, 95, of Normal, IL passed away April 13, 2022. She was born December 27, 1926 in Kelsey, OH, a daughter of Freda Weekley and Carl Galer. She married Stanley Shuman August 23, 1947 in Columbus, OH. He passed away in 1992.

Surviving are a son, Robert, of Normal; a daughter, Katherine (Stuart) Gregory of Salt Lake City, UT; a granddaughter, Ryann Gregory; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

All funeral services for Mrs. Shuman will be private. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To read the full obituary visit eastlawnmemorial.com.