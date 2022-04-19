Menu
Margie Shuman
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Margie Shuman

Dec. 27, 1926 - April 13, 2022

NORMAL - Margie Shuman, 95, of Normal, IL passed away April 13, 2022. She was born December 27, 1926 in Kelsey, OH, a daughter of Freda Weekley and Carl Galer. She married Stanley Shuman August 23, 1947 in Columbus, OH. He passed away in 1992.

Surviving are a son, Robert, of Normal; a daughter, Katherine (Stuart) Gregory of Salt Lake City, UT; a granddaughter, Ryann Gregory; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

All funeral services for Mrs. Shuman will be private. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To read the full obituary visit eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 19, 2022.
