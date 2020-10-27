Margie Sue Hedrick

Sept. 28, 1942 - Oct. 25, 2020

FAIRBURY - Margie Sue Hedrick, 78, of Fairbury, passed away at 2:58 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Fairbury. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be held from 8:30-10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 also at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Tapestry of Love at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury or Dominy Memorial Library, Fairbury.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Margie was born September 28, 1942, in Fairbury the daughter of Thomas and Helen Flurry Nance.

She married Donald "Sam" Hedrick on June 18, 1960, in Pontiac. He died August 10, 2007.

Surviving are her children,: Thomas (Pam) Hedrick of Fairbury, Tonja Schauble of Fairbury, Terri (Mike) Mitchell of Groveland, and Timothy (Mel) Hedrick of Fairbury; grandchildren: Denver (Mindy) Hedrick, Brooke (Jason) Welborn, Cassie (Joe) Kaufman, Jessie Schauble, Tate (Nikki Rhoads) Schauble, Marlie (Alex Preger) Schauble, Cory (Bree) Mitchell, Sara (Lou Hardin) Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Alex, Payton, Lainie, Aubrey, Kaden, Rhilynn, Hadleigh, Leo, Owen, and Jack; siblings, John Nance of Forrest, Donald (Clara) Nance of San Diego, CA, Richard (Lorainne) Nance of Chenoa, Barbara White of Champaign, Linda Sparks of Canada, and Madge Bayston of New Braunfels, TX. She was preceded in death by three brothers and seven sisters.

Margie graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey High School with the class of 1960.

She was a librarian at Dominy Memorial Library for 29 years, retiring in 2003.

Margie was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Fairbury, where she was a part of the Tapestry of Love ministry. She was also a past member of the Rebekah Lodge.

As a loving mother, granny and great-granny, Margie showed her love through her many talents of cooking, sewing, and gardening.

Margie's huge caring and sharing heart that will be missed by all who knew her.

