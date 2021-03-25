Margie Bostic Gerdes Todd

Sept. 5, 1924 - March 22, 2021

DANVERS - Margie Bostic Gerdes Todd passed to her heavenly home on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Heritage Health in Normal Illinois. Her family was grateful to be with her as she made her way to heaven.

Margie was born on September 5, 1924 to Alex and Ida Reum Alwes in rural Carlock. She attended Garfield country school and graduated from Carlock High School in 1942. She married James Bostic in 1944. He passed away in 1966 at the age of 43. She then married Francis Gerdes in 1968 and he passed away on May 16, 1984. She later married Kenneth Todd in 1993 and he survives.

Margie is also survived by three children: Steven (Diane) Bostic, Karen (Rick) Kaufman, Mike (Mari-lyn) Bostic and daughter-in-law, Lonna Bostic and step-daughters: Linda (Dan) Armstrong, Diane (Garry) Evans, Judy McNeeley and Cheryl (Alan) Miller. There are eight grandchildren, eleven step-grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twenty step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; husbands: James Bostic and Francis Gerdes; one son Robert; and three grandsons: Jonathan Kaufman, Shane Kaufman and Jerad Morlock.

Margie was a faithful life long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Danvers. She held many offices on the church board and also in LWML. She also worked many years as bookkeeper at the Danvers Elevator. She loved flower gardening, dancing in earlier years, and her church, but the true love of her life was her family and grandchildren.

Margie's family wishes to thank Heritage Health and Hospice Transitions Nurses Caitlin and Laswana for the loving care they provided during her stay. Also, we thank Evergreen Assisted Living for their care of our parents.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM Saturday March 27, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Danvers, with funeral at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Pastor Frank Zimmerman will officiate. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Danvers Food Pantry or to the Danvers Fire Department.

