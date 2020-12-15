Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie A. Kindred
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St
Pontiac, IL

Marie A. Kindred

Nov. 4, 1951 - Dec. 12, 2020

PONTIAC - Marie A. Kindred 69, of Pontiac, IL died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 9:35 a.m. at Evenglow Inn Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a private graveside will be held with Rev. Paul Arnold officiating. Inurnment at Patty Cemetery in Pontiac. Memorials in Marie's name may be made to the donor's choice or to Evenglow Inn – Alzheimer's Unit, Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home - Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Marie was born on November 4, 1951 in Pontiac, a daughter of John W. and Evelyn M. (Pearson) Hanson. She married Thomas L. Kindred on March 30, 1974, he survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are children: Karen (Greg) King, Daniel (Jill) Kindred, Susan Kindred, and Lyle Kindred; a sister: Patricia (Alvin) Thompson, a brother, Steven (Deb) Hanson, and six grandchildren. She was preceded in the death by her parents and a daughter, Cynthia.

Marie was educated in Pontiac Schools. After attending Illinois State University, Marie was a bookkeeper at the Bank of Pontiac for over 30 years.

Marie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her warm smile will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Evenglow Inn and Transitions Hospice for the exceptional care they provided Marie and her family. They are proof, there truly are angels walking on Earth.

This obituary may be viewed, and guest book signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.