Marilee "Suze" Evans

Feb. 23, 1925 - Oct. 19, 2020

ROANOKE, Virginia - Marilee "Suze" Evans, age 95, formerly of Normal, passed away on October 19, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held in May, 2021 at Park Hill Cemetery.

As Suze always enjoyed a family and friends gathering, a celebration of her life will be held immediately after interment.