Marilyn Jean Crandall
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL

Marilyn Jean Crandall

Aug. 31, 1932 - June 18, 2021

WASHINGTON - Marilyn Jean Crandall, 88, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born August 31, 1932, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of John V. and Minnie (Wulf) Kerz.

She married John M. Crandall on August 23, 1952, in Bloomington. He passed away on October 1, 2011, in Peoria. Also preceding her in death were one sister and one brother.

She is survived by her two sons: Dr. James Crandall of Waltham, MA, and Bill (Karleen) Crandall of Guayaquil, Ecuador; one daughter, Susan (Roger) Brown of Bonita Springs, FL.; six loving grandchildren: Emily, J.C., Jennifer, Jonathan, Steve and Sara; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister Pat Myers of Bloomington, IL, and one brother John Kerz of Normal, IL.

Marilyn was an X-Ray Technician at Eureka Hospital. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington and served as an Eucharistic Minister, and participated in the Tuesday morning prayer group. Marilyn volunteered at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria and was involved with the Cansurmount support group. She was a member of the Side by Side Choral Group, Senior Center Line Dancing Group, Hillcrest Tuesday Ladies Golf League and Homemakers Unit IV all in Washington.

The family greatly appreciates the loving care provided by Villas of Holly Brook and Transitions Hospice staff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Fr. John Steffen will officiate. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. A prayer service will follow her visitation at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Additional visitation will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the church. Memorials in her name may be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Road, Washington, IL
Jun
22
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Road, Washington, IL
Jun
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
705 E. Jefferson St, Washington, IL
Jun
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
705 E. Jefferson St, Washington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mason-White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for the good memories momma! the laughter we share and time will remain with me. like you said we will have some beer and your red drinks which is the margarita. till we meet again my LADY! i am now giving you my last good night kiss, i love you!!!
snooky heger
Work
June 22, 2021
Im a CMA from Villas of Hollybrook ive took care of marilyn for around a year i loved her so much she always made me smile new how to cheer me up when i needed when i found out i had lumps im my breast she told me that she two had that problem and to put it all in gods hand and it would be ok and thats what kept me going i love you marilyn im going to miss u so much.
Tina Price
Other
June 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I have such fond memories of Marilyn, hearing your family vacation stories from her and Uncle John. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers,
Rich and Terry Crandall
Family
June 20, 2021
