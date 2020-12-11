Marilyn M. DeVary

June 18, 1929 - Dec. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Marilyn M. DeVary, 91 of Bloomington, passed away 9:02 a.m. Wednesday December 9, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Marilyn was born June 18, 1929 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Arthur E. and Lillian (Jett) Barling. She married Lester L. DeVary on June 18, 1947 in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on April 13, 1977.

She is survived by three sons: Michael DeVary, Gregory DeVary and Douglas (Cindy) DeVary; four grandchildren: Tom Stewart, Lance DeVary, Lori DeVary and Kady Kessinger; eight great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Paige, Darien, Hailey, Hannah, Holly, Emma-Lou and Abbott; one great-great-granddaughter: Reagan; one step-daughter-in-law: Shirley DeVary; three sisters: Barbara Williamson, Ruth (Jack) Berry and Susan (Cecil) Hamilton; 16 step-grandchildren, 28 step-great grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded by her parents; her husband; one daughter: Linda Craig; one grandson: Michael Stewart; and two brothers: George and Harold Barling and one sister: Elizabeth Butts; two step-sons and one step-daughter.

There will be a private family graveside service at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington on Saturday December 12, 2020. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to YWCA or the Donor's Choice.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.