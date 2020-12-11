Menu
Marilyn M. DeVary
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Marilyn M. DeVary

June 18, 1929 - Dec. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Marilyn M. DeVary, 91 of Bloomington, passed away 9:02 a.m. Wednesday December 9, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Marilyn was born June 18, 1929 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Arthur E. and Lillian (Jett) Barling. She married Lester L. DeVary on June 18, 1947 in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on April 13, 1977.

She is survived by three sons: Michael DeVary, Gregory DeVary and Douglas (Cindy) DeVary; four grandchildren: Tom Stewart, Lance DeVary, Lori DeVary and Kady Kessinger; eight great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Paige, Darien, Hailey, Hannah, Holly, Emma-Lou and Abbott; one great-great-granddaughter: Reagan; one step-daughter-in-law: Shirley DeVary; three sisters: Barbara Williamson, Ruth (Jack) Berry and Susan (Cecil) Hamilton; 16 step-grandchildren, 28 step-great grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded by her parents; her husband; one daughter: Linda Craig; one grandson: Michael Stewart; and two brothers: George and Harold Barling and one sister: Elizabeth Butts; two step-sons and one step-daughter.

There will be a private family graveside service at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington on Saturday December 12, 2020. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to YWCA or the Donor's Choice.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
So sorry for the loss of your mother. I really liked her.
Louise DeVary
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Charlene Bigger
December 13, 2020
