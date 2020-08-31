HUDSON - Marilyn June Phillips, 77 of Hudson, passed away 12:10 pm Friday August 28, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 pm Tuesday September 1st at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, and the funeral service at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. A private family entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens following the services.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Christian Academy or to the Hudson Fire Department.

Marilyn was born May 18, 1943 in Clinton, Illinois, the daughter of Edwin & Edith (Bailey) McCown. She married Jack Lee Phillips on July 16, 1965 in Clinton, Illinois. He survives.

Also surviving are 2 children: Amy (Bryan) Beernink & Brian (Monica) Phillips; 6 grandchildren: Dustin (Kaitlyn) Beernink, Lindsey Beernink and Benaiah, Isaiah, Edmund & Caleb Phillips.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother Michael Edwin McCown.

Marilyn graduated from Clinton High School in 1961. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She loved her family & friends and especially being with her grandchildren, attending as many activities as possible. Marilyn worked at General Telephone Company of Illinois. She was also co-owner of Village Interiors in Bloomington.

The family would like to thank Katelyn Mendra for her year of faithful service to Marilyn.

