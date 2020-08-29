EL PASO - Marilyn Mae Fever, 93, of El Paso, passed away at 11:27 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) at The Loft Nursing Home, Eureka.

Private family services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, with the Rev. Josh Gates officiating. Private family visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, a facemask is required to be worn inside the building as well as social distancing guidelines to be used. Only 50 persons can be allowed in the building at one time. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, following services.

Memorials may be made to Illinois Alzheimer's Association, 207 S. Prospect, Bloomington, IL 61704. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Mae Shaffer was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Bloomington, a daughter to William and Hazel Blair Shaffer. She married Cletus E. Fever on Jan. 18, 1947, in El Paso. He preceded her in death in 1994.

Surviving are her children, Ronald Fever, El Paso; Terry Fever, El Paso; Marcia (Darrell) Schlueter, New Berlin, Wisconsin; Mitchell (Debra) Fever, Carlock; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Shirley Newberry Brown, and Joyce Shepard.

Marilyn worked for The People's Bank in Bloomington and Heartland Bank and Trust Company in Chenoa for several years. She attended Grace Fellowship Church in El Paso.