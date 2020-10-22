Marilyn R. Knuth

Oct. 8, 1931 - Oct. 19, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Marilyn R. Knuth, 89, Bloomington, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 19, 2020. Marilyn was surrounded by loving family and friends as she made her final journey home.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 302 N. Maple Avenue, Minier, IL. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Pastor Brian Goke of Faith Lutheran Church will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in the Minier Cemetery alongside her parents and brother Russell Keim. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of the arrangements.

Marilyn was born at Brokaw Hospital on October 8, 1931, the daughter of Menno and Clara (Fasse) Keim. She graduated from Stanford High School and worked in the medical offices of Dr. Stanley Nord and Dr. Paul Theobald before embarking on a 27-year career with Growmark. She retired in 1993.

Marilyn was an active community leader, serving on PTA, teaching and administrating Sunday School programs, singing in the church choir, and participating on several professional boards, including the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Bloomington-Normal Human Resource Council. She was a longtime leader in Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) philanthropic sorority, serving as president of the local Gamma Beta chapter on several occasions and as President of the Illinois State Council for the years 1971-72.

Through her leadership in ESA Marilyn became acquainted with Danny Thomas and former Peoria Mayor Jim Maloof and was integral in establishing ESA's involvement with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and later its affiliate site at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Her efforts were recognized by Marlo Thomas and ALSAC (American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities) in 1988 and 1991 for organizing the St. Jude Memphis to Peoria fundraising runs. Marilyn was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL, at her passing.

Marilyn is survived by three children: Cheryl (Jay) Quinton, Scottsdale, AZ, Kevin, Chicago, IL and Douglas (Lisa) Knuth, Frankfort, IL. She adored spending time with her six grandchildren: Jared (Kristen) Quinton, Kristen (Mitch) Steuer, Zachary (Emily) Knuth, Alexandria Knuth, Olivia Knuth, and Samuel Knuth; and two great-grandsons: Walter Knuth and Liam Quinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Wilhelmine (Richard) Quanstrom, and brother Russell Keim.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Faith Lutheran Church.

