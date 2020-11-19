Marilyn R. Sparks

August 3, 1937 - Nov. 17, 2020

NORMAL - Marilyn R. Sparks, 83 of Normal, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials to be made to Wish Bone Canine Rescue.

Marilyn was born on August 3, 1937 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Charles and Laura Smith Gregory. She married Ronald Lee Sparks on September 7, 1987 in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Kim) Smith, Bloomington and Penny Smith, Chenoa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Marilyn was a member of First Christian Church of Clinton, IL. She retired after 42 years as an executive secretary for State Farm Insurance Company and was a member of the Bloomington Women of the Moose Chapter 173.

Marilyn was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

