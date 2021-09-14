Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn L. Sams
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Marilyn L. Sams

Jan. 24, 1938 - Sept. 10, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Marilyn L. Sams, 83, of Bloomington, passed away September 10, 2021 at her residence and surrounded by family. She was born January 24, 1938 in San Francisco, CA to Lester and Freda (Ross) Green and married Edwin Sams on December 26, 1987.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Normal.

Memories and condolences may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
First United Methodist Church
Normal, IL
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My sincere condolences go out to Marilyn's family. When I was a 5th grade science teacher at Brigham School, I appreciated having Marilyn as a colleague, friend, and mentor. She was always so happy to explain a science concept, lend me equipment, or support me in any way she could. She was a great inspiration, and I was a better teacher because of her. Wishing you all peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Lorry McIntyre
September 17, 2021
Our hearts go out to you at this difficult time.
Mary & Don Davis
Friend
September 15, 2021
Marilyn shared her life experiences freely and graciously. Almost always with sincere laughter, no matter the circumstance. Condolences to her family.
Sheri Jett
Friend
September 14, 2021
We miss you Marilyn. We trust that you are well in God's care. Ed, we are here for you. You are an important part of our community.
Dr. Kent King-Nobles
Other
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results