Marilyn L. Sams

Jan. 24, 1938 - Sept. 10, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Marilyn L. Sams, 83, of Bloomington, passed away September 10, 2021 at her residence and surrounded by family. She was born January 24, 1938 in San Francisco, CA to Lester and Freda (Ross) Green and married Edwin Sams on December 26, 1987.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Normal.

