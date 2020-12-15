Menu
Marilyn J. Yokel
Marilyn J. Yokel

NORMAL - Marilyn J. Yokel age 73 of Normal IL passed away at 7:09 AM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence. A public visitation will be 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time and everyone should wear a mask.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com. Select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, then select Marilyn's name and click on "Tribute Wall".

Please view the entire obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph from Dec. 15 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere sympathy to the entire family. May God bring you comfort in the days ahead.
Dianne Gubbins Berger
December 15, 2020
