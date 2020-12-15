Marilyn J. Yokel

NORMAL - Marilyn J. Yokel age 73 of Normal IL passed away at 7:09 AM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence. A public visitation will be 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time and everyone should wear a mask.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

