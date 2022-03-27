Mario Mancinelli

Feb. 14, 1923 - Mar. 15, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Mario Mancinelli of Bloomington passed away March 15, 2022 at age 99. His wife, Dorothy, and his brother, Aldo, preceded him in death. Surviving are: his daughter, Cynthia Mancinelli; his son, Christopher Mancinelli (Lisa); and his granddaughter, Nikolina Mancinelli.

Mario attended Ohio State University and graduated Cum Laude in 1947 with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Music. In 1948 he accepted an invitation to teach strings, chamber music, and conduct the student orchestra at Illinois Wesleyan University and retired in 1983 after 35 years. He was also a faculty member at the renowned Brevard Music Center for 25 years.

An avid musician and conductor, Mario was a member of the American String Teachers Association, American Federation of Musicians, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and an honorary member of Phi Kappa Phi. He was an accomplished violinist and played regularly in several central Illinois orchestras including the Illinois, Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, Danville, and Millikin-Decatur symphonies.

Mario enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing and listening to classical music, playing cards, and watching the Indy 500, World Series baseball, and Olympic sports. He was a long-time member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Bloomington or to a charity of the donor's choosing. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10629210.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Westminster Village (2025 East Lincoln Street, Bloomington, Illinois 61701). Private Inurnment will precede the memorial service.