Marjorie C. Hobbs

BLOOMINGTON - Marjorie C. Hobbs, age 90, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Luther Oaks, a Lutheran Life Communities.

She was raised in Sioux City, IA, where she met her husband of nearly 70-years, Jack A. Hobbs.

She is survived by husband Jack; their children: Martin (Amy) Hobbs and Amy (Roland) Lauer; and grandchildren: Teegan, Natalie, and Kendyll Hobbs. Marjorie is also survived by her brother, Richard Gasser; sister, Mary Turner; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Hobbs.

Marjorie was a 50-year resident of the Bloomington-Normal area. She has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Normal where she taught Sunday school and was a member of both the chancel and bell choirs. More recently, she was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church of Bloomington.

She was a devoted mother, homemaker, gardener and loved music and singing. In her early career, Marjorie was a grade school music and nursery school teacher.

A celebration of life service will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of Normal. The service will also be able to be viewed on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pw_jxyjRSk. There will be a brief reception at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.