Marjorie Anne Kinsella

Marjorie (Margie) Anne Kinsella

March 10, 1938 - April 7, 2022

CHICAGO - Marjorie (Margie) Anne Kinsella, 84, of Chicago, IL passed away April 7, 2022, after a month's illness. Margie was a 1956 graduate of Trinity High School, Bloomington, IL. She was a lifelong student of the Bible which she shared across the world.

She is survived by sisters: Patricia (Leo) Davis, Northbrook, IL, Mary Kay Kinsella of South Bend, IN; brother, Steve (Linda) Kinsella of Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews. Margie is preceded in death by parents: Cyril and Mary (Whalen) Kinsella of Hudson, IL; brother, C. Thomas (Donna) Kinsella of Buffalo Grove, IL and sister, Jane (Ron) Fruin of Elmhurst, IL.

There will be a private burial. Donations may be made in Marjorie's name to your local food bank.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 13, 2022.
