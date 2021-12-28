Menu
Marjorie C. Wing Weaver
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Marjorie C. Wing Weaver

July 19, 1933 - Dec. 22, 2021

NORMAL - Marjorie C. Wing Weaver, 88, of Normal, passed away at 7:17 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home with Chaplain Tim Mitchell officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.

Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be left to the Community Cancer Center in Normal or the Alzheimer's Association.

Marjorie was born on July 19, 1933, in Jacksonville, IL, a daughter to Harold and Ameda (Metcalf) Gibson. She married John Wing on Sept. 19, 1954, in Normal; he preceded her in death in 1981. She later married Calvin Weaver on Nov. 10, 1985, in Bloomington; he preceded her in death in 2002.

Surviving are her children: Donna Kagy of Bourbon, MO, and Stan (Lisa) Wing of Bloomington; grandchildren: Nathan Schultz of Forest Park, Ricole Schultz of Bourbon, MO, Matt (Nicole) Wing of Bloomington, Kalee (George) Lytras of Naperville, and Luke (Natalee) Wing of Normal; and six great-grandchildren, with a seventh on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Gibson.

Marjorie was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She was a member and past president of the Gamma Beta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority. She worked for District 87 and later for First National Bank of Normal until her retirement. Marjorie was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Her favorite pastimes were reading, watching game shows, and knitting Christmas stockings for everyone in her family. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed sharing meals with them.

Online condolences and memories of Marjorie may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Marjorie through my husband when he would mow her yard. Marjorie was so funny and her laugh was contagious. I enjoyed staying in contact with Marjorie and after the passing of my husband. Marjorie enjoyed life and she fondly spoke of her family many times. I will dearly miss talking to Marjorie and hearing how she loved her family and spoke of how her family helped her to enjoy living in her home after Calvin´s passing. My deepest condolences to all her family.
Susan C
Friend
December 29, 2021
