Mark "Boo" Bargmann

Oct. 15, 1957 - Dec. 13, 2020

PALATKA, Florida - On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Mark "Boo" Bargmann, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Mark Richard Bargmann was born on October 15, 1957, in Fairbury, Illinois to Lloyd Stephen "Jake" and Marjorie Eilene (Keever) Bargmann, the youngest of five children. He spent his childhood years living in Piper City, Illinois, a 1976 graduate of Ford Central High School and a 1985 graduate of Sangamon State University. Mark worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 31 years, serving as a Special Agent for 22 years.

Married to his high school sweetheart, Mark and Peggy (Flessner) shared 48 years together. A true family man, Mark enjoyed spending his spare time with his family participating in outdoor activities, his favorites being shrimping, fishing, boating, and hiking. He loved attending his grandchildren's activities, being their biggest cheerleader from the sidelines. His hobbies included woodworking, exploring State and National Parks, and relaxing by the St. Johns River.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jake, and one sister, Pat.

Survived by his wife of 43 years, Peggy; four daughters and sons-in-law: Jaynelle & Justin Miller, Belinda & Nate Hurley, Angela & James Lancelot, Lucinda & Gino Morici; ten grandchildren: Jakob, Jolie & Jensen Miller, Sadie & Kinsley Hurley, Owen, Olivia & Ogden Lancelot, Gino & Bradley Morici; mother, Marjorie (Keever) Bargmann; three siblings: Steve (Ann Marie) Bargmann, Sandi (Phil) Jarke, Dan (Kathy) Bargmann; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held in his honor. Because of his love for the outdoors, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the Florida State Parks Foundation https://floridastateparksfoundation.org/.