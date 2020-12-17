Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark "Boo" Bargmann
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Mark "Boo" Bargmann

Oct. 15, 1957 - Dec. 13, 2020

PALATKA, Florida - On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Mark "Boo" Bargmann, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Mark Richard Bargmann was born on October 15, 1957, in Fairbury, Illinois to Lloyd Stephen "Jake" and Marjorie Eilene (Keever) Bargmann, the youngest of five children. He spent his childhood years living in Piper City, Illinois, a 1976 graduate of Ford Central High School and a 1985 graduate of Sangamon State University. Mark worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 31 years, serving as a Special Agent for 22 years.

Married to his high school sweetheart, Mark and Peggy (Flessner) shared 48 years together. A true family man, Mark enjoyed spending his spare time with his family participating in outdoor activities, his favorites being shrimping, fishing, boating, and hiking. He loved attending his grandchildren's activities, being their biggest cheerleader from the sidelines. His hobbies included woodworking, exploring State and National Parks, and relaxing by the St. Johns River.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jake, and one sister, Pat.

Survived by his wife of 43 years, Peggy; four daughters and sons-in-law: Jaynelle & Justin Miller, Belinda & Nate Hurley, Angela & James Lancelot, Lucinda & Gino Morici; ten grandchildren: Jakob, Jolie & Jensen Miller, Sadie & Kinsley Hurley, Owen, Olivia & Ogden Lancelot, Gino & Bradley Morici; mother, Marjorie (Keever) Bargmann; three siblings: Steve (Ann Marie) Bargmann, Sandi (Phil) Jarke, Dan (Kathy) Bargmann; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held in his honor. Because of his love for the outdoors, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the Florida State Parks Foundation https://floridastateparksfoundation.org/.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Robbie and Kathy Goens
January 12, 2021
Mark was a wonderful mentor to me in the FBI. So sorry for your loss
Wendy Evans
January 7, 2021
Hi Peggy. My name is Chip Burrus and I worked with Mark in the mid-1990s. I was deeply saddened to hear of his sudden loss. He was a meticulous agent willing to help when asked. I always enjoyed our conversations. Please accept my deepest sympathies. Chip Burrus
Chip Burrus
January 7, 2021
Remembering Mark fondly of his time in Chicago as a Special Agent with the FBI. He was a pleasure to work with.
Noreen Heffernan
January 7, 2021
Peggy, I wish I had the right words, my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. Deepest sympathies. Tammy
Tammy Reinking
December 20, 2020
Marj, Shocked and sadden about Boo, my deepest sympathies. Jim
Jim Russell
December 19, 2020
Aunt Marge and family, I am so sorry to hear of Mark's passing. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you. Some of my fondest childhood memories are the times we spent with our cousins.
Bobbi (Bargmann) Crutcher
December 18, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you Peggy and the extended family.
Bob Cochrane
December 18, 2020
Pedgy, words fail me to let you know the depth of sorrow for you and your family. With so much love directed to you , it must help your grief which is so great, I know. God bless!
Arlyne D. O'Gara
December 18, 2020
Marge and family, so sorry to learn of the death of your son. Rest in the comfort of knowing that he is in a better place; with his loving heavenly Father. Thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers. Your neighbors, Marve and Pastor Sandy Onken
Sandra Onken
December 17, 2020
Aunt Marge So sorry for your Loss What a remarkable young man !! Love Neets Goller Honn Love You ! Be comforted in your memories
neetshonn
December 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Bargmann family.
Harvard C Bargmann
December 17, 2020
I am so very sorry to learn of this tragic loss to the Bargmann family. Prayers on behalf of all as you navigate this heartbreak!!
Jeanice M Young
December 17, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for strength and comfort for all of you .
Terry K Bargmann-Leydens
December 17, 2020
Bill and I are deeply saddened by this news, Peggy, and are praying for you all. Hugs, Anne
Anne Deuchler
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results