Mark Chapman

June 26, 1968 - March 17, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Mark Chapman, 52 years old of Bloomington, formerly from Kankakee passed away March 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born June 26, 1968.

Surviving are his father, Jack (Janet) Chapman of Bloomington; mother, Dawn Simon, Clifton, IL; daughter, Morgan (Colton) Estey, Peoria, IL; sister, Tammy Chapman-Gebhardt (Kenneth), Bonfield, IL; sister, Angela Roof preceded him in death. He was a loving son, father and uncle.