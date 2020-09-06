Menu
Mark Edward Rebman
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Mark Edward Rebman, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:50 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Mark was born August 3, 1956 in Springfield, IL., son of Richard A and Elsie M Rebman. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are 5 sibilings, Richard "Rick" (Paula) Rebman of Urbana, Diane Rebman of Trinity, TX, Lori Rebman of Springfield, Craig Rebman of Conroe, TX and Steve Rebman of Milton, FL. Mark is survived by many loving nephews and nieces.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
