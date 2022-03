Mark A. Hamblin

ATLANTA - A celebration of life is being held in Memory of Mark A. Hamblin, 64, who passed away on July 27, 2021 at his home in Bainbridge, GA. Mark was originally from Atlanta, IL.

Help us celebrate by sharing your memories, stories or condolences with family and friends on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Atlanta Community House, 106 SW 6th St., Atlanta, IL 61723.