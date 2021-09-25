Menu
Mark Edward Northcutt
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
Mark Edward Northcutt

March 21, 1961 - Sept. 22, 2021

COOKSVILLE - Mark Edward Northcutt, 60, passed away in his home in Cooksville, IL on Wednesday September 22, 2021.

Preceded in death by his parents Fred Northcutt and Marilyn (Peavler) Killion; grandparents Ethel and Russel Northcutt, Arthur and Emma Jane Peavler. Mark is survived by his wife Tamela Hadaway, three children: Todd, Carly and Jon Northcutt; two grandchildren: Kameron and Marilynn Spinks with another girl on the way; two sisters: Cindy (Jim) Mounce and Melinda (Jeff) Davis; nine nieces and nephews; 14 great nieces and nephews; and two great-great-nieces.

Mark was an Army veteran and attended Leroy and Colfax school districts. He operated Hadaway Transport in Bloomington, IL with Tammy and son Todd. He enjoyed going on long distance trips with his customers and spending time at home with his grandchildren and family.

Visitation services are scheduled for Monday September 27, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with services to follow at Hudson Christian Church with Jason Collins to officiate. Mark will be laid to rest in Danvers IL, next to his mother.



Published by The Pantagraph from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.
