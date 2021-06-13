Menu
Mark William Paullin
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Mark William Paullin

May 17, 1950 - June 11, 2021

BELLFLOWER - Mark William Paullin, 71, of Bellflower, died at 5:21 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. His funeral will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, IL, with Pastor Rob Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, IL. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Bellflower United Methodist Church or Bellflower Fire Protection District.

Mark was born on born May 17, 1950 in Ottawa, IL, the son of William Lee and Yvonne Stevens Paullin. He married Carolyn Wilson in Foosland, IL, on June 25, 1972, she survives.

Surviving are two children: Stacey (Dennis) Daley, Portland, OR; and Jeff (Coleen) Paullin of Bellflower, IL; five grandchildren: Nora and Quinn Daley; Ava, Sophia, and Pearl Paullin. Also surviving one sister, Debra Greene, Downs, IL; and brother, Steven (Debra) Paullin, Carlock, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mark graduated high school in Bellflower in 1968 and then from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Agriculture in 1972.

He was born to farm and did so from then till now! He was a member of the Bellflower United Methodist Church, Bellflower Lions Club, Farmer City Masonic Lodge #710, Scottish Rite Temple, Trustee for the Bellflower Fire Protection District, Blue Ridge High School Ag Advisory Board, and esteemed member of the "Brain Bank" coffee clutch. He liked to hunt and fish with his friends, and family. His biggest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street, Farmer City, IL
Jun
17
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street, Farmer City, IL
Jun
17
Burial
Bellflower Township Cemetery
Bellflower, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mark was a good friend of mine during our high school years. I graduated from Farmer City High School the same year Mark graduated from Bellflower. We played basketball against each other our senior year. On weekends, we spent a good bit of time cruising Farmer City Main Street. He was one the nicest guys I have ever known.
Russell (Rusty) Amdor
Friend
June 15, 2021
Rodney and Roxanne Mosier
June 14, 2021
