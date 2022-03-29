Mark F. Wittler

July 27, 1956 - March 24, 2022

MAHOMET - Mark F. Wittler joined the Heavenly Father on March 24, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Born July 27, 1956 to Joseph and Josephine (Endres) Wittler, they preceded him in passing. His three siblings survive: Don (Lou) Wittler of Matador, TX, Cheryl Wittler of Wheaton, IL, and Jane (Darrell) Pence of Burleson, TX. The family were raised in Chatsworth, IL, a small farming community that always remained near and dear to Mark's heart.

Graduating Chatsworth H.S. in 1974, Mark then attended St. Joseph College. He joined the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, serving in Germany and Iran. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Illinois State University in 1981. He was employed by U of I Operations & Maintenance as foreman until his retirement in December 2011. Here he fostered lifelong friendships and secured his seat at the Table of Knowledge.

On September 19, 1981, Mark married Joni Colleen (Stauffer) Wittler of Mahomet, IL. They made the town their home. She survives along with his two children: Maxwell (Staci) Wittler and Kacy (Robert) Jetton; seven grandchildren; Beaudin, Barrett, Josephine, Remington, Brennan, Margot, and Maverick. Mark was honored as all were baptized at St. Peter & Paul, his hometown church.

Mark loved God, his church, his family. He served OLOL in many ways, lastly as Trustee. And hosting 20 years of Family Reunions mattered. He worked tirelessly for his family. His humor and hugs will be missed by all. He loved to tell a story.

His passions were college football and powerlifting.

Our family extends heartfelt thanks to the caring, dedicated Professionals of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. They cared for Mark and his family and his heart.

A visitation will be held at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet, IL on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 5-7:00 p.m. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m. Father Joe Hogan will preside over the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A luncheon will follow. Private Burial at a later date.

Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake, Mahomet, IL or The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Saint Louis, MO.

Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.