Mark A. Wood

Sept. 1, 1974 - Dec. 8, 2020

DANVERS - Mark A. Wood, 46, of Danvers, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

A Memorial Service for Mark will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Mark Allen Wood was born September 1, 1974, the son of Charles N. and Karen F. White Wood. He was united in marriage with Elizabeth A. Boyer on May 3, 1997. She survives.

Mark is survived by his wife; their children: Zachary, Brandon, and Emmalee; his mother, Karen (Bruce) Klick; his father, Charles (Terry) Wood; one brother, David (Jeri Ryburn) Wood; grandmother, Ramona Wood; and three step-sisters: Tina (David) Bonini, Angela Debolt, and Angie (Chris) Dressen.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Charles Wood, and Ivan and Faye White.

Mark was a 1993 graduate of Olympia High School. He apprenticed with Mid Central Illinois Regional Council of Carpenters and was a member of Carpenters Local Union #237. He was employed by TSI Commercial Floor Coverings in Champaign as a flooring installer. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow skiing, and spending time with his kids.

Memorials may be made to the Danvers Lions Club or the Carle Cancer Center in Normal. Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.