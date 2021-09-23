Menu
Marla Lyn Roy
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Marla Lyn Roy

Nov. 28, 1949 - Sept. 20, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Marla Lyn Roy, 71 of Bloomington, IL died September 20, 2021.

Marla was born November 28, 1949 to Ralph and Pearl Kinzinger.

She is survived by her son, Micah Roy and granddaughter, Cora Lynn Roy. Her sisters, Carol Hoffman and Karen (Greg) Otto and brother, Ricky Kinzinger and her dog, Maggie.

Marla was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Matthew Stephen Roy.

Marla had worked in the retail industry. Marla was such a loving, caring, giving person.

A Celebration of Life for Marla will be 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Carlock Mennonite Church with Doane Brubaker officiating.

There will be a private graveside service for family at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given for the education fund for her beloved only granddaughter, Cora Lynn.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Carlock Mennonite Church
IL
So sorry to hear about Marla. We will have some good memories of her. Our hearts go out to you.
John and Marlene Conlin
September 23, 2021
Marla was a very caring lady. Had a good time watching Maggie and talking to Marla. You couldn't leave her apartment without her giving you something to eat. I will miss her lots!!
Linda Stewart
Friend
September 23, 2021
Marla, dear friend, know you made your mark on this earth. I can only imagine your beautiful reunion with Matt and your mom and dad, whom I adored. Love you forever. Rest in blessed peace.
Julie Duncan
September 23, 2021
