Marlene E. Beer

Feb. 12, 1954 - Sept. 25, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Marlene E. Beer, 67, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.

She was born February 12, 1954 in Bloomington, a daughter of Marlin E. "Gene" and Mary Sparks Hathaway.

Surviving are a daughter, Sarah (Erik Paul) Harsha; a son, Matthew Beer; four grandchildren: Devan Able, Donald "DJ" Connelly, Jay Beer and Makayla Beer; her mother, Mary Hathaway; a brother, Mike (Nancy) Hathaway; and two sisters: Maureta Hathaway and Marcella Hathaway; her longtime companion, Michael Hail; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and a great-grandson, Ray Able.

Marlene retired in 2010 from General Electric after a career of more than 35 years. She loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed camping. Marlene was an avid gardener and canner. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family.

