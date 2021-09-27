Menu
Marlene E. Beer
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Marlene E. Beer

Feb. 12, 1954 - Sept. 25, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Marlene E. Beer, 67, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.

She was born February 12, 1954 in Bloomington, a daughter of Marlin E. "Gene" and Mary Sparks Hathaway.

Surviving are a daughter, Sarah (Erik Paul) Harsha; a son, Matthew Beer; four grandchildren: Devan Able, Donald "DJ" Connelly, Jay Beer and Makayla Beer; her mother, Mary Hathaway; a brother, Mike (Nancy) Hathaway; and two sisters: Maureta Hathaway and Marcella Hathaway; her longtime companion, Michael Hail; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and a great-grandson, Ray Able.

Marlene retired in 2010 from General Electric after a career of more than 35 years. She loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed camping. Marlene was an avid gardener and canner. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marlene was a beautiful soul! I will treasure in my heart the times we spent together as co-workers at GE. We had some wonderful conversations. My deepest condolences to the Beer family as you navigate this tremendous loss.
Paula Rizner
Work
September 28, 2021
Such a beautiful soul, kind and caring. Sorry for the loss prayers for the family and her companion Mike .
Donetta Lyle
September 27, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. When she fell ill and was in the hospital so was my father so Matthew and I bonded over our experiences, she was a great mother and was taken too soon. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers during this time.
Kristie
September 27, 2021
RIP dear friend, you will be missed!
Shirley Edwards
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Gary Mool
Other
September 27, 2021
I worked beside Marlene at G.E. we had a very good time. Such a plesent person to work with. So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers your way.
Teresa Downey
Work
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss
NANCY Baldwin
Work
September 27, 2021
