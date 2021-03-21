Menu
Martha Ann Carroll
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Olympia High School

Martha Ann Carroll

April 5, 1927 - March 19, 2021

NORMAL - Martha Ann Carroll, 93, of Normal, Illinois, died at home on March 19, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Bloomington, Illinois. Officiating will be The Reverend John Richmond. A drive by visitation open to all will be held in the circular drive at the front of the church at 1920 Oakland Blvd. on Wednesday, March 24 from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Please remain in your car. Internment rites will be held at the family burial plot in Tennessee with The Reverend Christine Hopkins officiating at a later time.

Martha was born April 5, 1927, in Bells, Tennessee, the only child of Bonnie and E. Carmack Smothers. "Bunt," the nickname given her by her father as an infant, grew up in the small town of Bells, not far from Memphis. With the comfort, love and security of her parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins she learned the importance of family, which stayed with her all her life.

She attended the local school where she developed her passion for books and reading. Her high school years were those of World War II. There was no part of her life that was not touched by this war.

Her college life began at Freed-Hardman College in Henderson TN, but later she transferred to Southwestern (now Rhodes) in Memphis where she received a BA in English. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After graduation, she married Conrad E. Carroll in 1949. He died in 1980.

Her Illinois teaching career began in Stanford and continued on with the consolidation of Olympia High School. She taught for 24 years and during this time she attended ISU in the summers and obtained an MA in English. After retiring in 1983, she volunteered at the Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen for 18 years.

Martha was active in the Episcopal Church at Christ the King and at St. Matthew's serving as a Vestry member, Lector, Chalice Bearer, and on the Outreach Committee. She especially enjoyed the Thursday morning prayer group.

She loved to read, usually belonging to two book clubs. She took art lessons and continued to paint and draw for many years. She traveled with her favorite place being the island of Crete where there was a connection with a Greek family. And she was devoted to her many dogs through the years. At the time of her death her one cat, Alex, stayed in the hospital bed with her.

Martha is survived by her wonderful children who filled her life with hope, joy and love: Christine Hopkins (Mike) of Urbana, Illinois, John W. Carroll (Valerie) of Bloomington, Illinois, Kevin E. Carroll (Tammy) of Bloomington, Illinois; eight grandchildren: Matthew Hopkins (Amanda), Carolyn Hopkins, Grace Meyer (Brady), Lauren Carroll, Robert Carroll (Catherine), Patrick Carroll, Colin Carroll, Desiree Carroll; and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Church Outreach Committee or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

The family wants to particularly thank Kindred Hospice and Synergy Home Care whose dedicated workers provided tender care and support during the final days of Martha's life.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
circular drive at the front of the church at 1920 Oakland Blvd., Bloomington, IL
Martha was a special friend. I met her at St Matthews and I loved her dearly. So strong, but gentle. Quiet but everyone listened when she spoke. I learned she would have been my teacher in grade school if we had not moved from Stanford when I was very young. We shared wonderful memories of my buddies. Rest in Peace Dear Friend.
George Fry
March 27, 2021
It was a pleasure to care for Miss Martha in her final months. She was such a joy. Prayers of comfort and peace´s
Heather Fredrickson
March 25, 2021
Brady & Grace , So sorry for the loss of your grandmother! Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Keith and Martha Smith
March 24, 2021
Our life voyages shared a five year course in the 1970s before journeying on different paths. Your kindness and friendship were always with me.
A friend
March 24, 2021
I was in 7th grade the first year Mrs. Carroll taught at Stanford. Her Tennessee drawl sounded very exotic in our small Illinois town. We were happy that she switched to the high school as we continued there.
Martha Tyner
March 24, 2021
Martha was such an exceptional woman. I truly feel honored to have known her and extend my deepest sympathy to all of her family. I´m sorry I can´t come to the visitation but will be sending my prayers from Minnesota where I now live.
Barbara Dennis
March 22, 2021
Martha was one of the kindest most genuine women we were so privileged to have known. We were so blessed to have been able to call her our friend. Martha's family will have so many loving memories to hold in their hearts.
Bill and Jean Shadid
March 22, 2021
I am deeply sadden at the death of Bunt, my condolences to Cris, John, and Kevin. I will always remember our many times together with both our families through the years.
Carol Scott
March 22, 2021
My deepest condolences to John and the Carroll family.
Meta Mickens-Baker
March 21, 2021
Granny Bunt is part of our memories of your family. It was a gift to know how you showed your love in these last times together. Sending your whole family our deepest sympathies.
Ilyse and Vern fein
March 21, 2021
When I was at Olympia High School, Mrs. Carroll encouraged my love of literature. Her kindness and her grace were very meaningful. I feel that her support helped me find my ultimate passion in teaching as a professor of biology for 25 years now. A truly wonderful person. My condolences to the family.
David Bollivar
March 21, 2021
Mrs. Carrol was my English teacher at Stanford High School! We loved and respected her and also put her through some tests of time which high school kids did! She came to our 25th class 1966 reunion! So sorry and may she Rest In Peace!
Donna Dubbelde
March 21, 2021
How often I wanted to write & tell Mrs. Carroll how she influenced my life! She inspired me to become a teacher of English; she encouraged me to believe in myself because she believed in me. But I never got around to it. I taught high school English for over 25 years and tried to emulate her style and grace throughout. Even when I retired from high school teaching and moved to ISU's English Department to teach, I remembered always how she treated her students: with grace, kindness and a belief that they could all do well in the world. I am still trying to emulate her today in my teaching. Not writing to her when it mattered will remain one of my life's great regrets. My sympathies to the family; she was a truly beautiful soul.
Kristin Marshall
March 21, 2021
Martha - I´ll never forget your lovely voice and wit. The completion of this earthly life is our loss and Heavens gain. You are missed. Blessings. I´ll see u on the other side. Rose.
Rose Adams
March 21, 2021
I was one of Martha's veterinarians for 50 years in Bloomington-Normal. She and her children were always among my favorite clients and favorite people. She was a true southern lady.
Warren Brunton
March 21, 2021
Patty Reeves Bramley
March 21, 2021
Patty Reeves Bramley
March 21, 2021
Thank you for being one of my favorite teachers. Class of 1975
Patty Reeves Bramley
March 21, 2021
I am so sad to hear about Martha's passing. I knew her from Tai Chi at the ARC. She was our oldest member until she had to drop out and preserved with great humor and determination.
Jim Kalmbach
March 21, 2021
