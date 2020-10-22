Martha June Smith

July 10, 1935 - Oct. 19, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Martha June Smith was born July 10, 1935 to Herschel L. and Ethel Kays McGarrah in Princeton, IN. She was their fourth child, one born to them later in life at ages 50 and 46, respectively. Martha June had two older brothers, John William "John Bill" and Densil Earl "Ding", and a sister, Hazel Thelma who died in 1925 when historical tornadoes tore through five states, destroyed their home and took her life.

Mom stepped from this earth and onto Heaven's streets of gold on October 19, 2020, at the age of 85 in her home in Bloomington with family by her side. After years of struggling with rheumatoid arthritis, congestive heart failure, a-fib, and a host of related health issues, Mom is now pain-free and strolling around Heaven with Dad.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A private family service will be held on Saturday with burial at Park Hill Cemetery at 2:30. Reverend Denny Mallory will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or the Arthritis Foundation.

Martha June met Glen Earl Smith in November of 1954, and they were married on May 29, 1955, at Broadway Christian Church in Princeton, IN. Three children joined their family: Cynthia Kay on April 4, 1956, William Earl on August 6, 1958, and Vickie Lynn on October 12, 1960. Martha and Glen started their marriage and family in Mt. Vernon, IL, where Glen lived and worked. They raised their young family on little money but plenty of love, fresh air and sunshine, and hard work. They moved to Bloomington, IL in October of 1966 as a result of Glen's job change. Martha chose to make raising her family her livelihood and didn't work outside the home until they were all in school. She worked many years as a key punch operator for IAA/Country Companies retiring in 1985. When Glen became a business agent for his local union, Glen and Martha had the opportunity to take trips across the United States and visit many places. Mom's souvenir spoon collection is a testimony to their travels and a source of delight to grandkids and great-grandkids. Glen contracted Parkinson's Disease in 1983. Martha was his helpmate through their married life and his primary caregiver through his illness until he passed away on May 20, 2001. Martha came to faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and lived her days loving the Lord. She attended Broadway Christian Church as a child and teen. She and Glen raised their family in the church and both took active roles in the various churches they attended, first in Mt. Vernon then in Bloomington. Martha had been a member of the Free Methodist Church in Normal before it disbanded in 2005. She then attended several other local churches including Grace United Methodist Church, Evangelical Free, First Christian, and Morningstar UMC until her health kept her closer to home. Regardless of what church she did or didn't attend, Mom's faith was grounded in Jesus Christ. Her favorite hymn was "Blessed Assurance."

She leaves behind to share thoughts and cherished memories a host of family: Daughter Cynthia (Leslie) Outlaw of Bloomington and children Holly (Jason) Chapman, Bloomington; Ashley (Mairising) Ijiuboucha Daimai of Texas and their children Alina, Jessame and Damwi; Phillip Outlaw of Bloomington; Patrick Outlaw, fiancee Tori Cummings and son Royce of Normal.

Son William Smith of Bloomington and children Jessica Donnelly of Bloomington and children Morgan, Jacob, and Anthony; Bradley Smith (Emily Moser) of Bloomington and children Braden, Ayden and Rylan; Bryan Smith (Kristen) of Florida and children Anniya, Bryce, Tyler, Payton and Keagan; Kelli (Marius) Chirila of Bloomington and children Quinten, Bianca, Adrian, Declan, and Gabriel; Brianna (David Williams) of Minnesota and children Dominic and Daylen. Daughter Vickie Smith of Bloomington and children Nathan Smith of Ottawa and children Olivia and Xander; Dawn (Andrew) Getty of Bloomington and children Reilly, Annabelle, Carson and Cora-Grace; Chrystal Price and her children Andrew (deceased) and Malachi. Also, surviving her are three sisters-in-law (Fay [Jack] Haas, Karen Wehrmann, Mary AnnTuggle), nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends made and enjoyed through the years. Martha is predeceased by her husband, parents, two brothers and their wives, sister, three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, and one great-grandson. [ya%]

"Well done, good and faithful one." Rest well, Mama.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.