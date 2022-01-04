Menu
Martin "Marty" Fogler
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Martin "Marty" Fogler

HUDSON - Martin "Marty" Fogler, age 69, passed away peacefully at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL due to complications of Covid-19 on Thursday, December 30, 2021, surrounded by loving family members. Born in Peoria, IL, raised in Danvers, IL and a resident of Hudson, IL for the past 22 years where he thoroughly enjoyed his "life on the farm".

A dedicated Police Officer for the Town of Normal for 33 years, he retired in 2013 to enjoy the next chapter of his life and his beloved family. He was the best animal Dad to their horses: Zip, Ruby, Kit, Tootsie and Diva; dogs and cats. Marty was a kindhearted soul, could converse with all about any subject, and would always lend a hand if need be. Marty was a prankster at heart, never failing to make someone smile. He became skilled in the art of Karate and was extremely knowledgeable in all types of firearms–old to new and enjoyed sharing his knowledge as others learned about them as well.

Preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie (nee Boitnott) and Albert Fogler, a brother, Clarence, in-laws, James and Polly Wherley, and a sister-in-law, Carolann Wherley Wilson.

Marty was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Pamela Fogler (nee Wherley); and a wonderful Dad to the light of his life, daughter Lucinda "Lucy" Cheyenne (Joshua) Waller. He proudly joined in the lives of his stepchildren upon his marriage to Pam in 1989: Roy (Chere) Rexroat, Jaimee (Jackie Hatchett) Rexroat and Patrick (Chasity) Rexroat. Additionally blessed, he and Pam shared seven grandchildren: Ian and Alexandria Rexroat, Marissa Rexroat, Jaleaha and Maleah Hatchett, and Tucker and Mason Waller.

Per Marty's request, cremation rites will be accorded and are being handled by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home. There will be a private family gathering to celebrate the life of the man they so dearly loved and will forever miss. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rowley Ranch Rescue, 9865 Day Road, Marion, IL 62959 (408) 718-0163 will be greatly appreciated.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to Marty's family. It was an honor and privilege to have worked with Marty for many years at NPD. His personality and infectious laugh will be missed, but never forgotten!
Steve Ploense 824
Work
January 11, 2022
I will never forget my very good friend Marty , he was like a big brother to me back in the days of Shotokan Karate @Central IL. Karate Assoc. where we practiced & worked out & taught Karate classes together , we also shared a very strong interest and passion of firearms and it s disciplines . Forever my friend. You will be dearly missed Foglerson .
Tom Suttle
January 4, 2022
Knew Marty for years and he gave me my last cigar, in 1986, at the Sambo´s fire. He was a very nice guy.
Gary Broughton
January 4, 2022
So sorry Pam and Lucy. it was not to long ago that I was getting encouragement from Marty to cheer me up when I was in the hospital or back surgery. why only the good ones.
Terry and Mary Anne Moffitt
January 4, 2022
025 was definitely one of a kind. Telling him where to go over the radio could be challenging, and he could hardly get thru a shift without a wise crack back at you. Definitely an unforgettable character! My deepest sympathies to the family. Rest In Peace, 025 Officer Fogler is 10-42.
Cristine Harrison
Work
January 4, 2022
932>025: Rest In Peace Sir. To Marty´s family , please accept my heartfelt condolences.
Jerry Worden
Work
January 4, 2022
