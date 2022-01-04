Martin "Marty" Fogler

HUDSON - Martin "Marty" Fogler, age 69, passed away peacefully at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL due to complications of Covid-19 on Thursday, December 30, 2021, surrounded by loving family members. Born in Peoria, IL, raised in Danvers, IL and a resident of Hudson, IL for the past 22 years where he thoroughly enjoyed his "life on the farm".

A dedicated Police Officer for the Town of Normal for 33 years, he retired in 2013 to enjoy the next chapter of his life and his beloved family. He was the best animal Dad to their horses: Zip, Ruby, Kit, Tootsie and Diva; dogs and cats. Marty was a kindhearted soul, could converse with all about any subject, and would always lend a hand if need be. Marty was a prankster at heart, never failing to make someone smile. He became skilled in the art of Karate and was extremely knowledgeable in all types of firearms–old to new and enjoyed sharing his knowledge as others learned about them as well.

Preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie (nee Boitnott) and Albert Fogler, a brother, Clarence, in-laws, James and Polly Wherley, and a sister-in-law, Carolann Wherley Wilson.

Marty was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Pamela Fogler (nee Wherley); and a wonderful Dad to the light of his life, daughter Lucinda "Lucy" Cheyenne (Joshua) Waller. He proudly joined in the lives of his stepchildren upon his marriage to Pam in 1989: Roy (Chere) Rexroat, Jaimee (Jackie Hatchett) Rexroat and Patrick (Chasity) Rexroat. Additionally blessed, he and Pam shared seven grandchildren: Ian and Alexandria Rexroat, Marissa Rexroat, Jaleaha and Maleah Hatchett, and Tucker and Mason Waller.

Per Marty's request, cremation rites will be accorded and are being handled by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home. There will be a private family gathering to celebrate the life of the man they so dearly loved and will forever miss. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rowley Ranch Rescue, 9865 Day Road, Marion, IL 62959 (408) 718-0163 will be greatly appreciated.

