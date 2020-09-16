Menu
Marvin E. Wood

BLOOMINGTON - Marvin Wood, 66, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Marvin was born in Granite City, the son of Delbert and Janet Boerkle Wood. He married his beloved Gracie Brase on Nov. 11, 1972, in Edwardsville. She survives.

Marvin spent six years in the Army Reserves after graduating high school, and went on to work in the trucking industry for most of his life, including working for Growmark FS, Landes Trucking, and Quincy Mack.

Also surviving are one son, Joseph (Savannah) Wood; one brother, Dale Wood; and one sister, Cheryl Wagonblast. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Tina and Gina.

He greatly loved his two pugs, Murphy and Riley, and memorial donations can be made in his name to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.



Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 16, 2020.
