Mary A. Ruddy

PONTIAC - Mary A. Ruddy, of Pontiac, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11:40 p.m. at Evenglow Lodge Health Center in Pontiac.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell.

Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to mass. The family requests that all COVID safety protocols be followed including masks and social distancing.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary was born in Pontiac, IL to Edward T. and Gertrude (Dobbs) Rafferty. She married Robert P. Dunn, who passed in 1962. She later married Joseph Ruddy on September 7, 1974 in Pontiac, IL. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her children: Terry (Jan) Dunn of Pontiac, IL, Pat (Mike) Hutchison of Mattoon, IL, and Mary(Jerry) Blissett of Waynesville, IL; seven grandchildren: Shannon Folk, Erin (Chad) Grammer, Katie (Greg Taylor), Croft Ryan Dunn, Sean Dunn, Jacob Biehl, and Eric (Jessie) Biehl; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Tom Dunn; grandson, Robert "Robbie" Croft; one sister, Patricia Finnegan; and two brothers, Edward and James Rafferty.

Mary was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic Grade School and Pontiac Township High School. She was a homemaker and also spent many years waitressing in the Pontiac area. She worked over 20 years at the St. Mary's convent for the Sisters of Charity BVM. Mary was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac, IL. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Joe and being in the outdoors. Time with her family and grandchildren was very important to her, as was the family pet, Lucy. Mary had been a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Women of the Moose.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Grade School, 414 N. Main Street, Pontiac, IL 61764.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.