FARMER CITY - Mary Ann Copley, 88, of Micco, Florida formerly of Farmer City, Illinois passed peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Mary Ann was the daughter of Gina Hall Meyers and Russell G. Meyers. She was born August 8, 1932 in Farmer City, Illinois.

Mary Ann Meyers married Wayne M. Copley December 24, 1949. The Copley's owned and operated several businesses in Farmer City throughout the years. Wayne predeceased Mary Ann on July 20, 2018.

Mary Ann and Wayne had four sons: Richard, James (deceased), Joel (Marcia), Mike (Ginny), and one daughter Kathryn (David) Harris. Their children gave them 7 grandchildren: Troy (Christie) Copley, Shelley (Nathan) Pyle, Nicole Walter, Courtney (Troy) Robb, Carson (Katherine) Copley, Kylie Harris, Jared (Kimberly) Harris. There are 25 great-grandchildren.

The couple retired to Micco, Florida in 1999.

Graveside services will be at Maple Grove Cemetery Farmer City, Illinois on October 17, 2020 at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to William Childs Hospice House, 318 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, Florida 32907.