Mary Ann Young

May 10, 1934 - Nov. 13, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Mary Ann Young age 86 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 1:54 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL. A private family memorial service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn funeral Home, Bloomington, IL with a time of fellowship to follow the service. Pastor Brian Goke will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Private family inurnment will be at St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Bloomington IL or the Community Cancer Center.

Mary was born May 10, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN the daughter of Norman R. and Gladys A. Nelson Barlindhaug. She married Lloyd Charles Young on May 12, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. He survives.

Surviving are her three children: Gregory (Joanne) Young, Cedar Rapids, IA, Amy Davis, Palatine, IL, Carrie (Brian) Hymer, Bloomington IL; five grandchildren: Emily (Reed) Jaksich, Eugene, OR, Jordan Young, Los Angeles, CA, Charlie (Caitlin) Davis, Ft. Riley, KS, Hannah and Claire Davis, Palatine, IL; five great-grandchildren, Aiden Davis, Parker and Cora Jaksich, Charlotte and Mason Davis and one sister, Beverly McGill, Lenexa, KS.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents.

Mary attended school in Minneapolis and Fargo, ND. In 1955 she graduated from Minneapolis General Hospital School of Nursing. After many moves to various states and twice to Japan during their Air Force years Mary and Charlie settled in Illinois and made Danville their home and then in Bloomington. While in Bloomington Mary enjoyed time with her growing family, playing bridge, needlepoint, reading and spending time with her friends. She enjoyed volunteering at the Community Cancer Center, and she was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Bloomington IL. For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.carmodyflynn.com select the obituary tab and select Mary's name and click on "Tribute Wall"

