Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Frances Bartosik
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
204 E Cole St
Heyworth, IL

Mary Frances Bartosik

Oct. 31, 1934 - Dec. 6, 2020

HEYWORTH - Mary Frances Bartosik, 86, of Heyworth passed away Sunday Dec. 6, 2020 at Copper Creek, Lincoln, IL. Graveside service will be at 1030 a.m. Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 at Randolph Township Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heyworth Christian Church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth is in charge of arrangements.

Mary was born October 31, 1934 in Mahomet, IL to Roy E and Lillian Grace Warnick Shobe. She married Lawrence E. Bartosik. He passed away Feb. 2, 2014.

Mary is survived by two sons: Lawrence J. (Theresa) Bartosik, Heyworth, Daniel L. (Alinda Bentz) Bartosik, Bethany, IL; two daughters Debra A (Ray) Patterson, El Paso, Vickie L. (Bob) Frost, Normal; 10 grandchildren, two of which were like sons Chris Bartosik and Andy Maharas; thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Frank Shobe, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, and four sisters.

She was a member of the Heyworth Christian Church. Mary loved to be in her garden with her husband Bart.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Randolph Township Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.