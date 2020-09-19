NORMAL - Mary Ellen Novak, 69 of Normal, passed away at 12:46 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Monsignor Eric Powell officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Monday, September 21 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Illinois Cancer Care.

Mary Ellen was born August 17, 1951 in Chicago, the daughter of Marion and Stella Przyblo Zarembski. She married Timothy Novak on October 8, 1977 in Schaumburg.

She is survived by her husband, three daughters, Melissa (Ryan) Keeton of Chicago, Alison (Michael) Lucas of Homewood and Michelle Novak of Dunlap; four grandchildren, Gehrig Lucas, Sofia, Mackenzie and Katherine Keeton; two granddogs, Gordie and Smashy; a sister, Elaine Pavolka; six brothers, Raymond, Daniel, Gerald, Michael, Leonard and Leon Zarembski; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mary Ellen was food service manager for Normal Community High School. She was very active in BNGSA (Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association) where she served on the board of directors and coordinated the umpires. She was inducted into the ASA/USA Hall of Fame in 2019 for meritorious service.

Mary Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be dearly missed.

