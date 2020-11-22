Menu
Mary Eloise Drye

Jan. 22, 1925 - Nov. 18, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Mary Eloise Drye, 95 of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home.

A public visitation will be held from 12noon to 1:00p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home. A private family service will follow the visitation with Rev. Keith Throop officiating. A private family burial will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Masks and social distancing is required by all who attend.

Memorials may be made to the Home Sweet Home Mission.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Eloise was born on January 22, 1925 in Yosemite, Kentucky to Avery and Nellie Mae Henson Carman. She married George Weatherford Drye Jr on January 8, 1943 in Liberty, KY. He preceded her in death in 2012.

She is survived by her three children: Mary Julia Drye, Linda Mae Drye and George Avery (Lena) Drye. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Daniel (Renee) Drye, Nathan (Qiana) Drye, David (Niki) Drye and Hannah (Bryant) Giorgi; great grandchildren: Madison, Samantha, Joshua, Dylan, Reagan, Christian, Elizabeth, Dean and Blaise; and her two brothers: Avery Dean Carman and Kirby Allen (Phyllis) Carman.

She is preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

She was a member of the Bloomington Bible Church and worked for GE retiring in 1985.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
