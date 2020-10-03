WELDON - Mary F. Olson, 83, of Weldon, IL passed away at 4:37 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at OSF Medical, Bloomington, IL.

Graveside services will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Nixon Township Cemetery, Weldon IL with Jim Kilson officiating. Cremation Rites have been accorded. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Kloe's Giving Heart.

Mary, daughter of Hugh and Flossie T (Burton) Weaver, was born on February 7, 1937, in DeLand, IL. She married Donald (Gene) Olson, on June 4, 1955 in Farmer City, IL. Mary and Gene were married for 54 years before he preceded her in death on September 12, 2009.

Survivors include her children, Gina (Scott) Leischner, Farmer City, IL; Gala (Claude) Alwood, Weldon, IL; grandchildren, Spring Ann (Cody) Vinson, Cookville, TN; Colton Alwood, Weldon, IL; Taylor Alwood, Weldon, IL; great-grandchildren, RayAnn Vinson, Jacob Vinson, Landon Vinson, and Laine Vinson; sibling Lendon "Pete" (Janice) Weaver, Weldon, IL.

Also preceding her in death were two children, Ginger and Glen, parents, in-laws, and siblings, Mike Weaver, and John Jeffrey Weaver.

Mary graduated from DeLand High School in 1955.

While working on the farm alongside her husband until retiring from farming in 1996, Mary also worked for several years with the DeLand-Weldon School District retiring in 2002. She was known as "Granny" to not only her grandchildren and their friends and great-grandchildren, but to many students from the years working at the school. She was always there to listen, to talk, and to make everyone smile with her fun-loving and upbeat personality.

In addition to her love of family and working with children, she had a soft spot in her heart for dogs and cats, and throughout the years had had many pets too numerous to count. Her beloved dog, Lucky, passed away on September 28, 2020. Her adored Mr. Cat survives.

She has touched so many lives throughout the years, and will continue to do so with continuous stories and "remember whens."

