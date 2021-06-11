Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Kate Hartrich
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Normal Community High School
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Mary Kate Hartrich

Sept. 25, 1980 - June 6, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Mary Kate Hartrich, 40, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021.

Kate was born Sept. 25, 1980 to Randy and Jane Sumrall. As a child and teenager, she enjoyed competing in multiple sports and spending time with her friends as she progressed toward graduation from Normal Community High School. After high school, she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Illinois State University, graduating with honors.

Following college, she began working at State Farm where she met, and eventually married her husband, Paul Hartrich. As their family grew, she left State Farm and began running daycare out of their home. This allowed her to enjoy her real passion of taking care of children.

Kate was always kind and had an open door for anyone in need. She put her heart and soul into her family, her friends, and anyone that she ever met. She was loved by many and will never be forgotten.

Along with her parents and husband, survivors include; her twin sister Jen McGinnis; her three sons: Carter (16), Gavin (14), Braden (11); her paternal grandmother Leola Tibbs; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Max and Mary Norton; her paternal grandfather, Earl Tibbs.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. The Rev. Trey Haddon will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Memorial, 900 Main St., Suite 160, Peoria, IL 61602 or to the Hartrich Boys Educational Fund (held at PNC Bank) c/o Jane Sumrall, 29 Pendleton Way, Bloomington, IL 61704.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Jun
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sad to learn of Kate's passing. It is really hard to believe or understand. She kept in touch with us over the years and truly was a special person! She will remain close to us in our hearts. Please know that all her family are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Matone's
Friend
June 11, 2021
Dear Jane and Jen, I am so saddened to hear about Kate. I still remember driving you to kindergarten and then back to my house for the day. You will live on in many memories!
Debbie Darrow
Friend
June 11, 2021
Kolls family
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results