Mary Kate Hartrich

Sept. 25, 1980 - June 6, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Mary Kate Hartrich, 40, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021.

Kate was born Sept. 25, 1980 to Randy and Jane Sumrall. As a child and teenager, she enjoyed competing in multiple sports and spending time with her friends as she progressed toward graduation from Normal Community High School. After high school, she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Illinois State University, graduating with honors.

Following college, she began working at State Farm where she met, and eventually married her husband, Paul Hartrich. As their family grew, she left State Farm and began running daycare out of their home. This allowed her to enjoy her real passion of taking care of children.

Kate was always kind and had an open door for anyone in need. She put her heart and soul into her family, her friends, and anyone that she ever met. She was loved by many and will never be forgotten.

Along with her parents and husband, survivors include; her twin sister Jen McGinnis; her three sons: Carter (16), Gavin (14), Braden (11); her paternal grandmother Leola Tibbs; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Max and Mary Norton; her paternal grandfather, Earl Tibbs.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. The Rev. Trey Haddon will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Memorial, 900 Main St., Suite 160, Peoria, IL 61602 or to the Hartrich Boys Educational Fund (held at PNC Bank) c/o Jane Sumrall, 29 Pendleton Way, Bloomington, IL 61704.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.