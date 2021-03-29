Menu
Mary Marilyn Hennessy
Mary Marilyn Hennessy

PARK RIDGE - Mary Marilyn Hennessy died on March 27, 2021 in Park Ridge, IL. She was born in Bloomington, IL on November 20, 1932, daughter of Harry and Mary O'Connor Hennessy. She is survived by her sister, Eileen (the late James) Griffin; brother, Msgr. Doug Hennessy; by her niece, Shelia Griffin who provided caring direction for her care in these last years; and four nephews: James (Ester) Griffin, Martin Griffin, Paul (Sevanne) Griffin and Daniel Griffin and several great nephews and a great niece. Marilyn also helped resettle several families from Laos, Vietnam and Thailand who became almost a second family to her.

Marilyn was educated at Trinity Grade and High School in Bloomington. She then attended Mount Mary College, Milwaukee. She later received an MBA from Loyola University in Chicago.

She began her career as an occupational therapist at Hines Veterans Hospital in Maywood. She later worked for the Curative Workshop in Milwaukee and the Wisconsin State Board of Health before returning to Chicago to work in the National Office of Easter Seals. For a time, she worked with the SSI program in Chicago before returning to Bloomington to care for her ailing father who was widowed in his last years.

She returned to Chicago and became the first professional staff member of the Retirement Research Foundation in 1980. As the Foundation grew, she became its President and in retirement was a Trustee of the Foundation. She retired from the Foundation in 2008. Throughout her long career Marilyn was an insightful, compassionate, generous colleague, as well as friend and mentor to many.

Marilyn was a long-standing member of Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Church, 1431 N. North Park Avenue, Chicago from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Due to Covid restrictions the Funeral Mass will be private. To attend the funeral mass virtually at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, visit Marilyn's obituary page at

donnellanfuneral.com. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, IL.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly, 355 N. Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607.

Info: donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
1431 N. North Park Avenue, Chicago, IL
Mar
30
Funeral Mass
6:00p.m.
To attend the funeral mass virtually at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, visit Marilyn's obituary page at donnellanfuneral.com .
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh dear, this makes me very sad. Marilyn was such a vibrant and committed lady. Rest sweetly. Condolences to the entire family on your loss.
marie busch
Friend
May 19, 2021
We will always remember Marilyn´s warm smile and kindness! With sympathy to her family with love from Ann & Jim O´Connor and family
Mary OConnor Vreugdenhil
March 31, 2021
Marilyn was my late Grandfather's cousin. We would often visit her with our grandparents in Chicago. I remember how kind and sweet she always was. She would make us Ovaltine shakes. Love and sympathy to her family. RIP
Courtney Hamill
March 31, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Mary's family.
Mike Hoang
March 29, 2021
In Loving Memory of Mary Marilyn Hennessy, a wonderful person who will be greatly loved and missed. We were so blessed to have you in our lives, may you Rest In Peace.
Love,
Ba, Linh, Nga, & Linda
Linda Phan
Friend
March 29, 2021
Phan Family
March 29, 2021
The Sopha Family
March 29, 2021
Know of my prayerful sympathy with so many great memories of our times together with Marilyn's generous spirit/Spirit. May she rest in peace.
Patrick Collins
March 29, 2021
