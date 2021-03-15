Menu
Mary Lakadat
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Normal Community High School
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Mary (Mari) Lakadat

Nov. 27, 1942 - March 11, 2021

OREANA - Mary (Mari) Lakadat, age 78, passed away peacefully at her Granddaughter's home in Oreana, IL on March 11, 2021. Mary was born November 27, 1942 in Dej, Hungary to Jozsef and Helen Lakadat.

She is survived by her children: Julie Shrum, Clinton, and James (Jill) Lakadat, Pontiac; her grandchildren: Michael (Brandy), Jennifer (Kevin), Brooke (Charlie), Colin, Haley (Draven), and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren: Victoria, Benjamyn, Grace, Bryson, Kaelyn, Jacob and Peyton; sister, Elizabeth Gruber; three nieces and two nephews. As well as family still in Hungary. Her parents, and three brothers, Joe, Lazlo, and John, preceded her in death.

Mary came with her family to the United States in 1949. She attended Normal High School, graduating in 1960. She also attended ISU. She worked for a number of doctors, retiring in 2008 from OSF Healthcare.

Mary's life focus was her family and the happiness of those around her. She was blessed with many friends she held dear. Her favorite saying was "God give me strength" which He has done today.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private family viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Beck's Memorial Home, Bloomington. An Open graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington. Pastor Steve Evans officiating.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St, Bloomington, IL
Mar
18
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart-felt Condolences to her Children, Julie and Jamie....Mari and I worked together , for Orthopeadic drs. She also was my Maid of Honor at my wedding to Jarold Johnson , in 1981. What a Dear and faithful friend!!! She shall live on in hearts that loved her. Her Children have my Condolences. Thank You Lord for the friendship she and I forged. I will miss her and I amvery thankful and blessed to have known her! May her children be comforted and blessed by Our Dear Lord!!! I love you Mari and those wonderful children of yours...May The Lord Jesus , and Holy Spirit Comfort all who loved and knew you!!! Best Friend, always.....Sherrill Johnson
Sherrill Johnson
November 2, 2021
Warner Hospital
March 17, 2021
My sincere sympathy & God's peace to all of Mari's family.
Diana Ingold Frerichs
March 17, 2021
Worked with Mary for many years, and I'm saddened to hear of her passing. She was fun loving and always made me laugh. Sympathy to her family.
Judy M Matens
March 16, 2021
My condolences to the family! I wanted to say I know Mary Lou Lakadat who is her sister in law! She´s a wonderful lady and I imagine Mari to be the same! My thoughts and prayers to all the family at this time! Much love!
Christian Gina Bruscato
March 15, 2021
Jeanna And Tom Winstead
March 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your lose.
Wm&Deborah Weinberger
March 15, 2021
So saddened to read of Mari's passing. She was a great coworker and friend at Brokaw and remained connected thru Social Media over the years. Our challenges made us even closer. Rest in peace Mari hearing the Angels sing!!
Marion Mapel
March 15, 2021
Sorry for the loss of Mari. God called another angel home
Mary lou lakadat
March 15, 2021
