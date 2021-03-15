Mary (Mari) Lakadat

Nov. 27, 1942 - March 11, 2021

OREANA - Mary (Mari) Lakadat, age 78, passed away peacefully at her Granddaughter's home in Oreana, IL on March 11, 2021. Mary was born November 27, 1942 in Dej, Hungary to Jozsef and Helen Lakadat.

She is survived by her children: Julie Shrum, Clinton, and James (Jill) Lakadat, Pontiac; her grandchildren: Michael (Brandy), Jennifer (Kevin), Brooke (Charlie), Colin, Haley (Draven), and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren: Victoria, Benjamyn, Grace, Bryson, Kaelyn, Jacob and Peyton; sister, Elizabeth Gruber; three nieces and two nephews. As well as family still in Hungary. Her parents, and three brothers, Joe, Lazlo, and John, preceded her in death.

Mary came with her family to the United States in 1949. She attended Normal High School, graduating in 1960. She also attended ISU. She worked for a number of doctors, retiring in 2008 from OSF Healthcare.

Mary's life focus was her family and the happiness of those around her. She was blessed with many friends she held dear. Her favorite saying was "God give me strength" which He has done today.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private family viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Beck's Memorial Home, Bloomington. An Open graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington. Pastor Steve Evans officiating.