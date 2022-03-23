Mary Elizabeth Lane

June 19, 1940 - March 20, 2022

HEYWORTH - Mary Elizabeth Lane, 81, of Heyworth passed away at 5:00 p.m. Sunday March 20, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be Friday March 25, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the United Church of Heyworth. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial will follow in Heyworth Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the United Church of Heyworth or Randolph Township Fire Department. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth is in charge.

Mary was born June 19, 1940, in Auburn, IL, a daughter of Matthew V. and Elizabeth (Nevins) Karhliker. She married Roger Berkley Lane August 1, 1960, in Auburn, IL. He survives.

Survivors, daughters: Sherri (Mike) Hulen, McLean, Elizabeth (Rob) Wall, Bloomington, Patricia (Bill) Detweiler, Bloomington, Susan (John) Goeckner, Normal; son, Matthew (Mandy) Lane, Heyworth; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Thomas Karhliker; and one sister, Frances Surbeck.

Mary was a member of the United Church of Heyworth. She was the Village Clerk for the Village of Heyworth for over 30-years. She was a member of the Heyworth Federated Woman's Club. She helped to organize Hey Days for many years, was one of the founding members of Heyworth Community Club, and an invaluable resource for the Angel Tree and food drive at Christmas. She also volunteered at the Heyworth Food Pantry as well as many other community efforts. Mary was a wonderful mother who loved unconditionally. Mary loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She would follow her grandkids all around for sporting events and was an avid Heyworth Hornets fan. Mary was a loving wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother, and devoted friend that will be deeply missed.