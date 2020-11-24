Mary Lucille Herrell

July 18, 1964 - Nov. 21, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Mary Lucille Herrell, 56, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial be made to a Humane Society of the donor's choice. To express condolence online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born July 18, 1964 in Champaign, daughter of Earl and Phyllis Jiles Benschneider. She married Rodney Herrell on October 26, 2007.

Surviving are her husband, Rodney, Bloomington; parents, Earl and Phyllis Benschneider of Allerton; step-children, Stephen and Samantha Herrell, both of Bloomington and two brothers, Mark and Paul Benschneider. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Peggy Herrell and a brother-in-law, Timothy Herrell, both of Bloomington; three nieces, Emily, Brooke and Heather; three nephews, Matt, Arron and Cody; many great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, close cousins and her furry friends.

Mary worked at the University of Illinois SURS for 30 years, retiring as an imaging processor.