Mary Joanne Mackay
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

Mary Joanne Mackay

June 29, 1952 - June 9, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona - Mary Joanne Mackay, 68, of Tucson, AZ formerly of El Paso, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Tucson, AZ with family by her side.

She was born June 29, 1952 in Bloomington, IL to Lyle and K. Joanne (Everett) McWilliams.

Mary worked in the healthcare industry for many years retiring as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Surviving are her father Lyle R. McWilliams; one son, Neal Crusius; two daughters: Layne Crusius and Jodi (David) Antrobus; two brothers: James (Ellen) McWilliams and David (Kim) McWilliams; and five grandchildren: Ross Carley, Regan Carley, Riley Carley, Courtney Antrobus and Kelsey Antrobus.

She was preceded in death by her mother, K. Joanne McWilliams, and brother, J. Michael McWilliams.

There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso, IL. Pastor Steve Jeffreys will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
County Road 1050 N., El Paso, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.