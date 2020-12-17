Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary "Theresa" Merna
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Central Catholic High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Mary "Theresa" Merna

August 15, 1955 - Dec. 12, 2020

MERNA - Mary "Theresa" Merna passed away on December 12, 2020 in Morton, IL. Born on August 15, 1955 the second of eight children to Joseph and Jane (Hayes) of Merna, IL, she grew up on a farm just north of Merna, IL which she endearingly referred to as being "Close to Normal".

Following graduation from Bloomington Central Catholic High School and the University of Illinois, Theresa joined the Peace Corps and served in the Solomon Islands. It was there she embraced the ideology of "No Shake Shake" which loosely translates to "Don't Worry, Be Happy". She thoroughly enjoyed life and her close-knit group of friends, including those she met during the 25 years she lived in Dallas, TX.

Her Catholic faith served as the foundation of her life. Theresa loved all people, had many lifelong friends and was the "Favorite Aunt" to her 16 nieces and nephews. She traveled the world extensively but one of her favorite destinations was Rushville, IL for the annual Camp Cousins get together. Theresa loved great food, particularly cheeseburgers at the Merna Tap. She was kind to every person she met and had a terrific sense of humor, even after her diagnosis with Alzheimer's Disease.

Theresa will be greatly missed by her many friends and her surviving brothers and sisters: Joan (John) Sullivan of Rushville, IL, Dan Merna of Merna, IL, Trish (Wade) Pestka of Lexington, IL, Peter (Patti) Merna of Brimfield, IL, Rita (Mike) McCarthy of Morton, IL, Jim (Teri) Merna of Bloomington, IL and sister-in-law Pam Merna of Merna, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mike Merna.

For the last 17 months, Theresa was a resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton where the love and extraordinary care she received will always be appreciated.

Theresa has donated her body to science in hope of finding a cure for Alzheimer's.

In her memory, the family asks that you continue her example by being kind to every person you meet, recognize that each day is a gift and enjoy life.

Due to the pandemic, a private memorial mass will be held for her family at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to The Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria, IL, The Alzheimer's Association or any charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I met up with Theresa and Jane many times for a cheeseburger at the Merna tap.
Kelli Heller
December 17, 2020
To the Merna family. Sorry for the loss of such a lovely person. We see Jane in her eyes and smile. Bill and Gloria Heller
Gloria J Heller
December 17, 2020
This is a lovely obituary about Theresa and all of you can smile about a job well done as you cared for her so lovingly. What a wonderful family you are and we send our love. Ruth Ann and Bob Lipic
Ruth Ann Lipic
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results