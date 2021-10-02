Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary F. Morin
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
209 N Grant St
El Paso, IL

Mary F. Morin

Oct. 31, 1925 - Sept. 28, 2021

GRIDLEY - Mary F. Morin, 95, of Gridley, passed away at 10:45 AM on Tuesday September 28, 2021, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

A private mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Interment will be in Gridley Cemetery, Gridley.

Memorials may be given to American Heart Association. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is handling arrangements.

Mary F. Bussinger was born on October 31, 1925, in Detroit, MI, a daughter to Earl and Nellie Bussinger. She married Donald G. Morin in Detroit, MI on February 12, 1949. He preceded her in death on December 30, 1997.

Surviving are her children: Paul J. (Karen) Morin, O'Fallon, MO, Michael D. (Candy) Morin, Petersburg, IL, Julie A. Dunlap, Gridley, Tim J. Morin, Gridley; grandchildren: Kimberly (Josh) Jackson, Kelly Summerfield, Kyle (Katie) Morin, Rachel Dunlap; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Dylan, and Zachary Summerfield, and Raina Dunlap.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Joe; and two sisters, Margie and Cecilia.

Mary worked for Bliss McKnight Insurance for 23 years retiring in 2005. Most of all she enjoyed her time spent with family.

Online condolences may be directed to her family at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary's Catholic Church
El Paso, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Although Mary retired from Bliss McKnight seventeen years ago, she worked with us for twenty-three years, leaving us with a blessed and indelible imprint of kindness, wisdom and everyday cheer that we still celebrate to this day. Blessings upon you, Mary, and to your wonderful family.
John McKnight
Work
February 5, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I worked with Mary from 1990 until she retired. She was a wonderful person and enjoyed talking to her. Keep your memories of her close to your heart.
Debra Lee Hilgendorf
October 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss Julie my condolences to you & your family my thoughts & prayers are with you all
Kathy Servis
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results