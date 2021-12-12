Mary E. Roher

Aug. 28, 1944 - Nov. 25, 2021

THE VILLAGES, Florida - On Thanksgiving morning, we lost our mother and grandmother. Mary Roher peacefully passed away in her Florida home, surrounded by those who loved her most.

Mary was born on August 28, 1944, and grew up in Illiopolis, IL, a rural town in the middle of the state. She was raised by a single mother, Evalena Meister (Wilson), and had five older siblings: Alice (Blakeman), Ed, Wanda (Tendick), Carol (Brock), and Jim; she revered them all.

Mary attended Illiopolis High School, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Ron. The young couple moved to Normal, where Mary worked to help support Ron through college. After his graduation, they moved 15 miles north to Lexington, where they spent nearly half a century. They made fast friends in Lexington, but also traveled back "home" on weekends, spending time with Mary's sister-in-law, Janet, and her husband, Mike, who were life-long companions.

Mary and Ron had two children: Christine and Scott. She instilled in her children the value of independence and a strong work ethic.

Like many women of Mary's generation, her life isn't punctuated with professional successes. Instead, her accomplishments are found in what matters most in life: the children she raised, the friendships she cherished, the granddaughter she adored. That said, she always worked outside the home, sometimes holding two jobs, to help provide for her family; her work ethic was unmatched.

Mary and Ron enjoyed traveling, especially after they retired. They traveled throughout the country, often landing in California, where they could visit their only grandchild, Eleanor. Mary was an amazing grandmother, leaving Eleanor with memories of decorating gingerbread houses at Christmas time, learning to putt a golf ball, and reading books together.

Four years ago, Mary and Ron moved to The Villages, FL, their dream home. Mary enjoyed socializing with neighbors, playing golf, and tooling around in her golf cart or on her bicycle. She especially treasured spending time with her sister Carol, who lived just blocks away. Mary was also an active member of Fairway Christian Church.

Mary bravely and successfully fought colon cancer over a 17-year stretch, but this third and final time, the cancer was simply unstoppable. She would want to remind everyone that colonoscopies save lives; by the time colon cancer symptoms appear, it's often too late.

Mary will be buried alongside Ron, who passed away earlier this year on February 24, in the Lexington cemetery, in a private, family ceremony.

She leaves behind her daughter Christine; son, Scott (Lisa); granddaughter, Eleanor; four siblings; nieces and nephews; and countless friends. She is deeply missed.

Donations in her memory can be made to the hospice group that helped care for her and Ron at the end of their lives: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL, 32778.