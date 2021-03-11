Mary Frances Wright Roszkowski

Dec. 8, 1937 - March 9, 2021

NORMAL - Mary Frances Wright Roszkowski, 83, of Normal, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Burial will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, following a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Itasca.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She was born December 8, 1937 in Chicago, a daughter of William and Mary Tansor Wright. She married John A. "Jack" Roszkowski on August 3, 1957 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Chicago.

Surviving are her husband; four sons: Michael (Julia) Roszkowski, David (Stephanie) Roszkowski, Thomas Roszkowski and Father Don Roszkowski; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Peter Wright. She was preceded in death by a son, John A. Roszkowski III; and a brother, William Wright.

Mary was a graduate of Resurrection High School and was proud of the long career she had in accounts receivable management with several Chicago area healthcare providers.

